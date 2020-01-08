Home Nation

Kashmir leaders seek release of  political detainees

Sources said four are said to be close to the BJP.

Published: 08th January 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  A group of political leaders, including some who were recently released from detention, met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Girish Chandra Murmu to demand the release of political leaders, constitutional safeguards to protect the land and jobs of local residents and restoration of statehood. It has led to speculation about formation of an alternative front with tacit support of BJP to sideline the National Conference, the Congress and the PDP. 

Syed Altaf Bukhari (former PDP leader),  Ghulam Hassan Mir (Democratic Party Nationalist), Mohammad Dilawar Mir (ex-PDP MLA), Zaffar Iqbal (former PDP MLC),  ex-PDP MLAs Javed Hassan Baig,  Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Choudhary Qamar Hussain and Raja Manzoor Ahmad jointly called on Lt Governor Murmu in Jammu.  

Sources said four are said to be close to the BJP. Hassan Mir, Dilawar Mir and Mohammad Sheikh were recently released from detention.  Hassan Mir, who was part of the delegation, told this newspaper that they brought to notice of L-G the problems being faced by people of the Valley.“The L-G listened to us patiently. We submitted a 15-point memorandum demanding restoration of statehood to J&K, safeguarding land and job rights of J&K people,  among others.” The L-G assured us that internet service, which is suspended since August 5, would be restored in a phased manner, he added. 

Hizbul militant killed in encounter; first of 2020
A Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday. It was the first encounter of this year, and also the first militancy-related killing in the Kashmir Valley in last 42 days.  A police officer said a joint party of police, CRPF and Army laid siege around Chursoo village in Awantipora area in Pulwama district in the wee hours after receiving inputs about the presence of militants.

While the troopers were conducting search operation, they came under heavy fire from militants hiding in the besieged area. “The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter. In the ensuing gunfight, a militant was killed,” he said. The slain militant was identified as Shahid Nazir  Gadhanji. A police spokesman said the police and community members, including the family members of Shahid, had tried in vain to make him surrender. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir leaders Girish Chandra Murmu
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp