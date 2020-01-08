Home Nation

Shameful: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on JNU violence

Attacks on JNU students by masked goons is utterly shameful. If our daughters aren't safe in girls hostels of universities like JNU and Jamia, there is nothing more disgraceful, says Kailash Satyarthi

Published: 08th January 2020 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Nobel Peace Prize winner and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi

Nobel Peace Prize winner and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  Nobel laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi on Tuesday termed the incident "shameful" and "disgraceful".

"Attacks on JNU students by masked goons is utterly shameful. If our daughters aren't safe in girls hostels of universities like JNU and Jamia, there is nothing more disgraceful," Satyarthi told IANS.

"Whoever these attackers are they can't be students. All students organisations must oppose violence," he added.

Widespread violence broke out in JNU on Sunday with students, including girls, were assaulted in their hostel rooms by masked miscreants wielding wooden and iron rods. They also vandalised other properties. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh was hit over her eye, with an iron road and taken to the hospital.

Some teachers were also injured in the violence, in which outsiders were also allegedly involved.

Satyarthi, whose Bachpan Bachao Andolan became a benchmark for child rights, urged the Prime Minister to initiate a dialogue with all students unions across the country to restore peace.

"In this situation of rising violence, anarchy and fear in universities, I urge the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately initiate direct and constructive dialogue with university students unions and national students' bodies across the country, to restore peace," Satyarthi added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kailash Satyarthi on JNU violence JNU violence JNU ANVP JNUSU
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp