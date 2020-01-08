Home Nation

Should Deepika visit Nagpur if not JNU: Congress takes jibe at BJP-RSS

The opposition party also alleged that as per Modi and his 'Bhakts', no artist can protest or join a cause and has no right to express.

Published: 08th January 2020 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone visited JNU to stand in solidarity with students attacked on Sunday.

Deepika Padukone visited JNU to stand in solidarity with students attacked on Sunday. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to "stop crushing" India's soul after BJP leaders gave a call for boycott of Deepika Padukone's film "Chhapaak" in the wake of her visit to JNU campus in support of protesting students.

The opposition party also alleged that as per Modi and his 'Bhakts', no artist can protest or join a cause and has no right to express.

"Modiji, Stop crushing India's soul! As per you and your Bhakts - 1. No artist can protest. 2. No artist shall join a cause. 3.No artist has a right to express."

"Chappak is not about an artist but 1,000 women who suffer acid attacks on their body and soul every year. Isn't this the same," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera took a swipe at the BJP, asking if Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone should visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur instead of JNU.

The opposition party's reaction came amid calls, including from some BJP functionaries, to boycott Padukone's upcoming movie 'Chhapaak' for her visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob.

"The ruling party has reduced (itself) to indulging in petty social media polls, faking videos. Should she (Deepika Padukone) go to Nagpur, the Sangh headquarters, to promote her movie? What do they want this country to be," Khera asked?

His reaction came when he was asked about a strong reaction from a quarter of the BJP on the actor's visit to the university.

Khera said the government is filing FIRs against students and youth instead of hearing them out.

"If someone is showing concern to the protesting youth, you raise questions on him/her," he said, alleging the ruling BJP claims it is the world's largest party but it has a "small heart".

"If there is unrest across universities, we expect the Prime Minister to go there, we expect the Home Minister, the senior leader of the BJP to go and listen to the youth of this country, whichever campus we are talking about," he said in reference to protests by youth and students on various campuses.

On Padukone's visit to the JNU and the BJP's criticism of it, Khera alleged the ruling party sees "bad intent" everywhere.

He alleged that the prime minister, home minister and other BJP leaders have never heard or answered the youth on their problems.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP RSS JNU Deepika Padukone JNU Violence JNU Attacks Congress
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp