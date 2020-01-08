Srinagar diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Elections for deputy mayor’s post on Jan 13

The elections for the post of deputy mayor of Srinagar will be held on January 13 after the incumbent Sheikh Imran was ousted in a no-confidence motion. Imram had recently been detained by the anti-corruption body in a bank fraud case. A formal notification has been issued in relation to the polls. The Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Matoo, managed to save his post after the no confidence motion moved against him by the independent corporators was withdrawn at the last moment.

J&K students’ enrolment under PMSSS rises

Over 88 per cent students from Jammu and Kashmir got admission under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) in the academic year 2018-19, recording an increase of 39 per cent from the previous year. About 4,418 students from J&K got admission under PMSSS. The PMSSS has a total intake capacity of 5,000 seats from J&K. The scheme was started in 2011 with 5,000 scholarships per academic session to allow J&K students an opportunity to pursue undergraduate studies outside the region. However, the target of 5,000 seats for J&K students was never achieved since the inception of the scheme. Under this scheme, students are given `30,000 as fee for general degree while for engineering /professional courses, up to `1.25 lakh is provided as the fee.

4 interim parking spaces identified

Following the High Court ban on parking of vehicles at the city centre, the district administration has identified four interim parking spaces, where traders can park their vehicles. The identified parking areas include SDA’s Sangarmal compound at MA Road, Sports Council’s Turf Ground parking at TRC, SRTC Yard at Lal Chowk and Old SMG compound behind Press Enclave at Abi Guzar. The officials said the measure is aimed at minimising inconvenience to traders and shoppers. These spaces can accommodate nearly 500 cars, the officials said.

Barheaded geese spotted

For the first time, a new species of migratory birds from Central Asia and China have been spotted in several wetlands of Pampore area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. According to officials, Barheaded geese were seen in four wetlands of Pampore landscape in December last year. The Barheaded geese are one of the rarest species of birds, which fly from Central Asia, China and Jammu region. According to officials, on December 5 last year about 24 Barheaded geese were spotted in wetlands of Pampore. About 21 geese were currently identified in the area, they said.