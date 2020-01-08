Home Nation

WhatsApp group admins in Leh, Kargil told to register with police

In Kargil, police issued a statement warning of strict action against the people involved in uploading sensitive posts or comments which have an adverse effect on communal harmony, public peace.

Published: 08th January 2020 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 03:46 PM

Whatsapp

For representational purposes

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The police in the newly formed Union territory of Ladakh have urged the admins running WhatsApp groups to register themselves at the police stations in the twin districts of Leh and Kargil.

The police released a statement which said: "These days people are using social media as a means of instigating by circulating texts and audio, video clips for their self-interest/personal gain, which creates an ambience of hatred and fear amongst the people.

"It is also pertinent to mention that incriminating pictures and audios are being circulated through social media, resulting into embarrassment and defamation to the grieved persons. Monitoring cell of the police station, Leh, is eyeing on such persons who attempts/try to disturb the peaceful environment."

"It is, therefore, whoever is found circulating such objectionable incriminating video, audio, images and texts, strict action will be taken against the defaulters under relevant sections of the law. Moreover, admins of all the new whatsApp groups are also requested to register their particulars with passport size photographs in police stations in Leh for further verification and necessary action."

In Kargil also the police issued a statement warning of strict action against the people involved in uploading sensitive posts or comments which have an adverse effect on communal harmony, public peace and tranquillity.

"These include uploading hate posts, morphed pictures, audios and videos on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc. General public of the district is, hereby, requested to desist from the misuse of social media platforms by uploading sensitive content which may pose grave threat to peace and communal harmony in the district.

"It is implored on the general public of the district to bring into the notice of police any such misuse of social media for timely action. As such activity on social media platforms is liable to punitive action under various provisions of the law. The WhatsApp admins are requested to register themselves at the police stations," said the police.

The statement comes days after mobile internet services was restored in Kargil.

Mobile and broadband internet was blocked in Jammu and Kashmir at the time of abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. While mobile and broadband internet services continue to remain completely blocked in Kashmir, broadband has been restored in Jammu. In Leh and Kargil, mobile and broadband internet is functional.

