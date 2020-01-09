Home Nation

ABVP shocked as NSUI clean sweeps Varanasi Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya polls

NSUI candidate Shivam Shukla won the President seat with a big margin of 485 votes out of the total 988 polled, Chandan Kumar Mishra also won the vice-President seat with 553 votes.

Published: 09th January 2020 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Image of NSUI activists used for representational purpose ( File | PTI)

By IANS

VARANASI: The student wing of the Congress, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) registered a victory on all the four seats in the students' union elections in Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya in Varanasi.

It defeated the RSS' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

NSUI's Shivam Shukla won the President seat by defeating ABVP's Harshit Pandey by a huge margin while Chandan Kumar Mishra became the Vice President, Avnish Pandey won the General Secretary seat and Rajnikant Dubey secured the Librarian post.

Shivam Shukla got 709 while Harshit Pandey could manage only 224 votes for the post of President while for the post of Vice President Chandan Kumar Mishra got 553 votes. Fir the post of General Secretary Avnish Pandey got 487 votes while his rival Gaurav Dubey could manage to secure 424 votes. Rajnikant Dubey got 567 votes for the post of Librarian while his rival Ajay Kumar Mishra got 482 votes whereas Ashutosh Upadhaya, Shiv Om Mishra and Arpan Tiwari got 227, 106 and 21 votes respectively.

Election officer Prof Shailesh Kumar Mishra announced the result after which Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajaram Shukla administered the oath to the new office bearers in Sanskrit.

Prof Shukla said the winning candidates should not take out any procession in the campus to refrain themselves from dispute.

The winning candidates were sent to their homes in police security.

Total voting was registered to be 50.82 per cent as out of 1950 only 991, 931 boys and 60 girls, students voted.

