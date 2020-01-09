Home Nation

Assam government sops galore amidst anti-CAA protests

The BJP-led government announced an education-related scheme for the children of employees of two closed HPCL units along with two other schemes.

Published: 09th January 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Stung by the ongoing statewide protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and facing elections early next year, the Assam government has been on a sop-announcing spree.

The BJP-led government on Thursday announced an education-related scheme for the children of employees of two closed Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL) units, a health scheme for employees working under National Health Mission (NHM) and contractual teachers working under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and a lower bank interest scheme for the differently-abled state government employees.

Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told journalists that a one-time financial assistance of Rs.1 lakh each would be given to the children of some 700 regular employees of Nagaon Paper Mill and Cachar Paper Mill who are pursuing studies in a medical or engineering college or in a similar course, Rs.75,000 to those pursuing post-graduate studies or doing PhD research, Rs.50,000 to those pursuing graduation in colleges or diploma in polytechnics, Rs.25,000 to those studying in Classes XI and XII and Rs.10,000 to those studying from Nursery to Class X.

Last week, the children of Cachar Paper Mill employees were seen on the streets with begging bowls. They had expressed the difficulties they were facing in pursuing studies and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to help their families.

Operations at both the HPCL units have remained suspended for the past three years and the employees have not received their salaries during the period. In May last year, the National Company Law Tribunal ordered liquidation of the two mills.

Sarma said the scheme for the children of the two paper mills, entailing around Rs.5 crore, would be implemented in the first week of February. Applications for the same have to be submitted online from January 14. The amount will be transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries who will be selected following a process of screening by the deputy commissioners (district magistrates) of the two districts where the mills are located, he said.

Under the second scheme, some 50,000 employees of NHM can claim medical reimbursement up to Rs.5 lakh annually from the government. The scheme will also cover their family members including parents.

“We will extend this health scheme also to 50,000 TET (contractual) teachers, including state pool teachers, working under SSA, in the next one to two months. The additional teachers or contractual teachers working in government high schools will also be covered under it,” Sarma said.

Under the third scheme, he said if a differently-abled state government employee avails of a bank loan to buy a car or two-wheeler, four per cent interest would be borne by the government.

Last month, Sonowal government had announced a scheme whereby Rs.50,000 each will be given as a one-time grant to 2,000 artistes and technicians of the state. The government also announced that autonomous councils would be created for some communities. Some other commitments made recently include making Assamese the state language “for all time to come”, making it a compulsory subject up to Class X in all schools etc.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
anti- Citizenship Amendment Act protests Assam elections 2021 Assam government
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp