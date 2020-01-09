BJP starlet leads drive to dispel CAA fears in Haryana

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: BJP starlet Nauksham Chaudhary has taken the onus of clearing the air on the Centre’s vexed Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Muslim-dominated Mewat region of Haryana.The 28-year-old, who fought and lost the battle for the Punhana Assembly seat in the recent state polls, has been going door-to-door across villages in the region to dispel fears around the law.

Speaking to this correspondent, Chaudhary, who graduated from Delhi’s Miranda House College and also holds a Masters degree in fashion, business and brand management from a Milan institute, said, “I launched the ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ from Pema Khera, my ancestral village in Punhana, on January 5. My party had assigned me the task of spearheading the campaign to dispel doubts around the CAA in the Mewat region, which is home to a sizeable Muslim population. I have been going door-to-door, trying to erase doubts from people’s minds on the CAA,” Chaudhary said.

The 28-year-old addresses gatherings of 50-60 people, in addition to visiting 5-6 villages every day. “The question that I am commonly asked s is why haven’t the Muslims been included in the list of beneficiaries of the CAA and why only Sikhs, Hindus and members of other non-Muslim communities are to be given Indian citizenship under this law. They broadly agree with me when I say that the reason why the Muslims don’t figure among the ‘persecuted’ who are to be given citizenship is because they are a majority in the three Islamic states — Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh,” she said.

BJP will have to pay: Capt

Countering his former Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s remark that the states would have to implement the CAA at any cost, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the BJP would have to pay a big price for such stubborn-ness. The CM said that a government, which refuses to heed people’s voice, is bound to collapse