Home Nation

BJP starlet leads drive to dispel CAA fears in Haryana

BJP starlet Nauksham Chaudhary has taken the onus of clearing the air on the Centre’s vexed Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Muslim-dominated Mewat region of Haryana.

Published: 09th January 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Nauksham Chaudhary (in red salwar) addresses a gathering of 50-60 people and visits 5-6 villages in Muslim-majority Mewat everyday | Express

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: BJP starlet Nauksham Chaudhary has taken the onus of clearing the air on the Centre’s vexed Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Muslim-dominated Mewat region of Haryana.The 28-year-old, who fought and lost the battle for the Punhana Assembly seat in the recent state polls, has been going door-to-door across villages in the region to dispel fears around the law.

Speaking to this correspondent, Chaudhary, who graduated from Delhi’s Miranda House College and also holds a Masters degree in fashion, business and brand management from a Milan institute, said, “I launched the ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ from Pema Khera, my ancestral village in Punhana, on January 5. My party had assigned me the task of spearheading the campaign to dispel doubts around the CAA in the Mewat region, which is home to a sizeable Muslim population. I have been going door-to-door, trying to erase doubts from people’s minds on the CAA,” Chaudhary said.

The 28-year-old addresses gatherings of 50-60 people, in addition to visiting 5-6 villages every day. “The question that I am commonly asked s is why haven’t the Muslims been included in the list of beneficiaries of the CAA and why only Sikhs, Hindus and members of other non-Muslim communities are to be given Indian citizenship under this law. They broadly agree with me when I say that the reason why the Muslims don’t figure among the ‘persecuted’ who are to be given citizenship is because they are a majority in the three Islamic states — Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh,” she said.

BJP will have to pay: Capt
Countering his former Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s remark that the states would have to implement the CAA at any cost, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the BJP would have to pay a big price for such stubborn-ness. The CM said that a government, which refuses to heed people’s voice, is bound to collapse

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nauksham Chaudhary haryana Citizenship amendment act Jan Jagran Abhiyan
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp