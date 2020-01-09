Home Nation

Complaint against Meerut cop for ‘go to Pakistan’ remark while manning anti-CAA protestors

UP DGP OP Singh had reprimanded Singh after he had courted the controversy by his remarks and sought an explanation from the officer as soon as the video came out.

Published: 09th January 2020 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

olice personnel deployed outside the historic Tiley Wali Masjid ahead of Friday prayers in view of protests against CAA and NRC in Lucknow

Image for representation (File photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The voices against the reported remarks of Meerut SP (City) Akhilesh Narayan Singh allegedly asking a group of people in a locality to ‘go to Pakistan’ while manning the violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have not died down yet as a formal complaint has been filed against the cop in Meerut recently.

As per the local sources, the complaint against the police officer was filed by one Yousuf Saifi in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate under sections 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation and conspiracy) of the IPC.

ALSO READ: Mayawati slams UP policeman's 'go to Pakistan' remark, demands probe

Notably, a number of videos had been doing rounds on social media in the recent past wherein the Meerut SP (city) was seen making controversial remarks. As per the complaint, a group of Muslims were protesting against the CAA and NRC at Lisari Gate area of the district on December 20 by tying black ribbons on their arms, when the SP (City) had allegedly asked them to go to Pakistan.

As per the advocate Ajay Chad representing the complainant, the court has directed the recording of his statement in the case before it on January 28.

However, UP DGP OP Singh had reprimanded Singh after he had courted the controversy by his remarks. The DGP had sought an explanation from the officer as soon as the video came out. He had advised the officer concerned to choose better words in the situation since nothing should be said which hurt the sentiments of anyone or sparks off a controversy.

The UP DGP’s response had come a day after Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had expressed his chagrin over the reported remark of the police officer. Taking affront to the statement, the minister had said that the job of the police was to maintain peace and not provoke people.

Condemning the SP, Naqvi said it was important for everyone to remember that "Indian Muslims chose the country out of commitment, not compulsion and it was not right to suspect their nationality."

On the other hand, advocate Renu Singh Rana who was on a hunger strike against the ‘Pakistan’ remark by SP the (City) was somehow convinced by the administration to end her strike on Tuesday evening. Rana was sitting on a hunger strike and demanded strict action against Singh. The hunger strike by Rana was called off only after Additional City Magistrate, Civil Lines, Chandresh Singh came and was handed over a memorandum from Rana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
anti-CAA protestors Meerut SP controversial remarks
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp