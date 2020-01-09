Home Nation

Conman arrested for posing as Uttar Pradesh minister to enjoy holiday in Goa

The arrested conman, identified as Sunil Singh, was allotted housing, police security cover and even rubbed shoulders with ministers and senior BJP officials during the period.

Published: 09th January 2020 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By IANS

PANAJI: The Goa protocol department has started an internal probe into how an alleged fraudster posing as the Uttar Pradesh Cooperatives Minister was hosted by the state government for 10 days, during which he was allotted housing, police security cover and even rubbed shoulders with ministers and senior BJP officials during the period.

While the Goa Crime Branch, which has now arrested the conman identified as Sunil Singh claims that he was in Goa to enjoy a "free holiday", Chief Minister Pramod Sawant insists that he was in Goa to create a network for a "trading business" by posing as a minister.

"It was me who directed the police to arrest him. He had created a set of forged documents on a (Uttar Pradesh) government letterhead. He was here to do some trading business. He was meeting people in Goa for that," Sawant told reporters here on Thursday.

Officials of the Crime Branch, who have interrogated him, as well as four members of his 'entourage' after their arrest earlier this week, said that Singh came to Goa for a cheap Goa vacation. "His team had contacted the Goa government's protocol department with forged documents which claimed that he was a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government and was therefore allotted personal security officers, a vehicle and lodging as per protocol norms," a Crime Branch official told IANS.

"He was looking for a cheap vacation in Goa, with the help of forgery of documents in which he posed as a minister," the official also said. Singh also met Goa's Cooperatives Minister Govind Gaude and former Cooperatives Minister and BJP leader Prakash Velip, during his 10-day stay in Goa which began in the last week of December.

"He met me as a Cooperatives Minister through protocol (department) channels. But I found something amiss, after I spent 10 to 15 minutes with him. Later, I searched the internet for his details but could not find anything," Gaude told reporters.

Singh also attended a state government function in South Goa district, where he met Velip. "There is no reason why I should have questioned his credentials because he came to me through the protocol department," Velip said.

Sawant has now ordered an enquiry to know how the protocol department could fall prey to such a con. "I have ordered an enquiry. All documents are being collected," Sawant said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa Crime Branch Goa Police Goa fake UP minister Fake minister holiday Pramod Sawant
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp