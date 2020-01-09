Deepika patriotic when endorsing Modi government scheme, anti-national after visiting JNU: Kanhaiya Kumar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking a dig at the Centre, former JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday said actress Deepika Padukone was patriotic when she was an ambassador for a Modi government initiative but turned anti-national after visiting JNU.

Addressing a crowd outside the premises of the Human Resource Development Ministry here, he also said there was no "Tukde Tukde" government before 2014.

'Tukde Tukde' gang is a term used by the BJP to refer to alleged sympathisers of separatists.

Padukone and shuttler PV Sindhu were on October 22 last year named ambassadors for 'Bharat Ki Laxmi', an initiative by the Modi government aimed at bringing to light the commendable work done by women across the nation ahead of the festival of Diwali.

The Bollywood star on Tuesday visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob on January 5, though she did not address the crowd.

She earned bouquets as well as brickbats from various people, including politicians, for her act of showing support to the JNU students.