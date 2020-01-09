Home Nation

Heavy snowfall in Uttarakhand brings normal life to a standstill

Hundreds of villages and areas are cut off from the rest of the world with higher reaches receiving over 6-feet snowfall.

Published: 09th January 2020 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Shimla snowfall

Tourists stroll at Ridge in Shimla during heavy snowfall (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Heavy snowfall in the last two days in hilly areas of Uttarakhand has brought life to a standstill as key highways remained blocked and disrupted both power and water supply. 

Apart from the hills, plains also received rainfall bringing temperatures down. 

Govind Singh Kunjwal, former speaker of Uttarakhand legislative assembly and Indian National Congress MLA from Jageshwar seat said that the condition is so bad that he could not visit his constituency.

"The state government has failed in every sphere. Life in the hills of Uttarakhand has come to stand still and yet nothing is being done. Roads remain blocked, power and water supply disrupted while people are left to fend for themselves," said Kunjwal.

Hundreds of villages and areas are cut off from the rest of the world with higher reaches receiving over 6-feet snowfall. Many areas in the state witnessed such snowfall after years. 

Districts of Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh revived over six-feet snowfall in Kedarnath, Badrinath and Munsyari followed by 1-3 feet snowfall in Nainital, Mussoorie, Mukteshwar, Champawat and various other places blocking the roads.

However, the state government officials said that relief measures are being implemented to restore communication along with power and water supply.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the state government said, "Teams of state disaster management force, public works department, electricity and Jal Sansthan are working in coordination to restore normacly and soon will be able to do so."

Tourism industry hopes for more tourist traffic in hotspots such as Nainital, Mussoorie, Mukteshwar, Harshil and other places. 

Ved Sah, a hotel owner from Nainital said, "Nainital has received such snowfall after years. We expect tourist traffic to increase this weekend in Nainital as well as in other destinations of Uttarakhand."

Over 400 villages remain cut off from the world and more than 100 connecting roads are still blocked due to heavy snowfall in hill districts of Uttarakhand. 

Roads to Char Dham- Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri remain blocked as these shrines are covered with 10-12 feet snow blankets. 

Worst affected is Chamoli district with 123 villages followed by Tehri (38) Pauri (41), Rudraprayag (52) 55 in Uttarkashi district and 27 in Dehradun.   

Cold conditions compounded with darkness in absence of electricity supply continues to plague people as temperatures have gone below zero in many locations such as Nainital, Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag and Mukteshwar along with many other areas of higher reaches. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand snowfall
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp