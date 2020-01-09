CAA not meant for any Indian, minister tells inter-faith team

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With protests against CAA refusing to ebb, the Union Home Minister of state for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday met an interfaith delegation to dispel doubts on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The government reiterated that the legislation, which has been opposed by students across campuses and some sections of the people, has nothing to do with any Indian. The minister conveyed that the law only “concerns foreigners and no Indian has anything to fear”.

The delegation comprised spiritual gurus and social reformers from different faiths and sects, including Jain Acharya Lokesh, Swami Deepankar, Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, Sardar Sant Singh, Veer Chakra Awardee Col (Retired) TP Tyagi besides others.

In an official statement, the Union Home ministry said that the delegation expressed solidarity with the government on the law. The team expressed faith in the policies of the government and also voiced a desire to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the members of the delegation told the minister they have asked people to guard against misinformation meant to destabilise the foundations of mutual respect and acceptance.

Protests over the contentious law continues to prevail across the country.