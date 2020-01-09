Home Nation

Petition against Yogi governement action on protesters dismissed

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL against the action of Uttar Pradesh government on agitators during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Published: 09th January 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL against the action of Uttar Pradesh government on agitators during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The PIL was dismissed as the petitioner failed to establish any infringement of legal or fundamental right of individuals or group by the government. The bench, comprising Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Justice Rajeev Mishra, passed the order. Rajat Gangwar, a lawyer from Lucknow, had filed the PIL, alleging that the state government wrongly detained a number of protestors who did not indulge in violence.

“When people gather in a group, it is their responsibility to identify a person who is not a member of their group but had intruded and indulged in unlawful activities,” the court observed.

“If those, who became part of a protest march, procession etc, claim that they cannot identify such an individual, it is still their responsibility to ensure peace and tranquility. Else, any action of one or more persons, who are part of such procession, whether with the knowledge of others or not, will make no difference and all who are part of the said procession. will be equally responsible,” said the bench.
The court said the state government is well within its rights to act in a manner that it did.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
allahabad high court yogi adityanath government Citizenship amendment act
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp