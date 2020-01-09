Home Nation

Porsche owner pays Rs 27.68 lakh to get back his impounded luxury car from Ahmedabad traffic cops

Ahmedabad Traffic Police shared the photo of the RTO receipt on its Twitter handle and claimed that the fine of Rs 27.68 lakh was the highest ever in India.

Published: 09th January 2020 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Porsche highest fine

Initially, a fine of Rs 9.8 lakh was slapped, but when the owner went to deposit that amount, the RTO dug out old records and imposed the penalty of Rs 27.68 lakhs. (Photo | Twitter/@AhmedabadPolice )

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Owner of a Porsche 911 sports car, worth around Rs 2 crore, paid Rs 27.68 lakh towards pending taxes, interest and penalty to get back his vehicle that was impounded for lack of valid documents and for being run in the state without registration since 2017, police said on Wednesday.

After paying the money to the by the Ahmedabad Regional Transport Office (RTO), the car owner- Ranjit Desai- took back his impounded car from the city traffic police on Tuesday after producing the RTO receipt, police sub-inspector M B Virja, who had detained the silver-coloured sports car in November last year.

"RTO slaps a fine of total Rs 27.68 Lakh on Porsche Car which was detained during a routine check by Ahmedabad Traffic West Police for not having required documents.

One of the highest fine amount levied in the country ever," the traffic police tweeted on Wednesday.

As per the receipt, the car owner paid Rs 16 lakh towards motor vehicle tax, Rs 7.68 lakh as interest on that unpaid tax and Rs 4 lakh as penalty.

The car was stopped by Virja at Helmet crossroad here on November 28 as it did not have number plates.

On being questioned, the driver had failed to produce valid documents of the vehicle too, the police officer said.

"We had therefore detained the car and issued an RTO memo under the Motor Vehicles Act. This means that he has to deposit the penalty with the RTO and come to us with a receipt to get back the vehicle," Virja said.

Initially, a fine of Rs 9.8 lakh was slapped, but when the owner went to deposit that amount, the RTO dug out old records and imposed the penalty of Rs 27.68 lakhs, which is the highest in India, he added.

"This car was imported in 2017. Though the owner had initially registered the vehicle in Haryana, the number plates were missing when the car was impounded.

Since the car is now in Gujarat, the RTO calculated the lifetime tax, interest on unpaid tax and penalty at Rs 27.68 lakh.

The owner took back his car on Tuesday after showing us the receipt," the officer added.

