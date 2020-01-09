Home Nation

Son Nakul following in Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's footsteps

Nakul Nath is following his father's footsteps, on which Kamal Nath has achieved success.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (L) with his son and MP Nakul Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (L) with his son and MP Nakul Nath (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BHOPAL: Chhindwara parliamentary constituency and Kamal Nath are synonymous with each other in the politics of Madhya Pradesh for the last four decades. Kamal Nath has become the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, hence he entrusted the responsibility of Chhindwara to his son Nakul, who is now an MP from the same constituency.

Nakul is, however, following his father's footsteps, on which Kamal Nath has achieved success.

Kamal Nath has been elected nine times from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency before becoming Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in December 2018. Kamla Nath was entrusted the responsibility of this constituency by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Now, he has given the task of redesigning the area to son Nakul Nath.

Like many big guns of corporate sector, Nakul Nath, also did his schooling in Doon School and holds an MBA degree from Boston University. He has been active in Chhindwara constituency for the last 20 years and plays active role at the time of elections. He contested the first election in May 2019 and also won it.

Locals residing near by opine that Nakul has been active in the area for the last two decades. In the absence of Kamal Nath, he has the responsibility to deal with the problems of the area.

For the region, Kamal Nath has been a seasoned politician. From financial help for marriage of a daughter to treatment in times of sickness to getting better education for sons and daughters, Kamal Nath had a solution for everything.

In terms of development, he turned Chhindwara into a developed area and there was a discussion of Chhindwara model in state politics before the Assembly polls and later Congress won the elections promising to implement this model across the state.

Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering Company gave employment to 39 youths of Chhindwara in various positions in Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Orissa.

Congress state spokesperson Syed Jafar said: "Kamal Nath has changed the nature of Chhindwara in the last four decades. He never did politics of caste and religion, his emphasis was always on development."

Local leaders believe that Kamal Nath has worked to change the destiny of the region. Now, the challenge is same for Nakul. Therefore, the journey of politics is no less challenging for Nakul as he is expected to be the second 'Kamal Nath' for the people of the region.

