Home Nation

'Will be settled in EVMs': Himanta's no to discussions on Citizenship Act with AASU

All Assam Students Union (AASU), which has been spearheading the protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), has hinted at launching a political party.

Published: 09th January 2020 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that those protesting against the CAA have announced they will be launching a political party, so there are no questions of holding discussions and the matter will be settled through elections.

All Assam Students Union (AASU), which has been spearheading the protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), has hinted at launching a political party.

"What is there to discuss after they said they will launch a political party. It will be settled in the political arena only. In the EVM only. How will it be elsewhere," said Sarma, the state finance and health minister.

"When the agitation was an agitation, we had said about talks and that the doors are open for discussions. Now they are saying that they will be launching a political party and uproot the BJP. The narration has changed in the last one month. Now, we cannot put forward the ball and say hit a goal," he added.

Sarma, the influential BJP leader of the region, said AASU general secretary Luring Jyoti Gogoi has forgotten about the CAA and is devoting most his time in criticising the BJP.

"If we hold discussion under the present circumstances then I will have to say I will surrender my seat or BJP will not contest the next elections. The clause of the CAA, the protesters are against or want to talk about, does not exist now," he said.

Stating discussions will have to be on the rules of the CAA that are being framed for safeguarding the interests of the people, Sarma said the state government held a meeting on the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
All Assam Students Union Citizenship Act Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp