Army, air force chiefs on tour to border areas

Published: 10th January 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane meets jawans at Siachen.

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane meets jawans at Siachen. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The chiefs of the Army and the Air Force visited the areas close to the borders. While Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visited six airbases close to borders in the East, Army Chief General MM Naravane visited Siachen glacier. On his maiden visit after becoming the Army chief, General Naravane visited forward posts in Siachen on Thursday. Gen Naravane took charge as the Army Chief from Gen Bipin Rawat on December 31.

The Army chief was accompanied by Lieutenant General YK Joshi, Chief of Staff, HQ Northern Command and Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding, ‘Fire & Fury’ Corps. 
General MM Naravane interacted with troops deployed at the forward posts in Siachen and complimented them for their tenacity and high morale despite the extreme challenges posed by inclement weather, difficult terrain and super high altitude conditions. He was briefed on the operational readiness by the Commander of the Siachen Brigade. At the Siachen base camp, General Naravane laid a wreath at the war memorial.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria, on his two-day visit to IAF Stations, visited vital air bases and combat units. “The visit to six flying bases of Eastern Air Command enabled the CAS to share his vision personally with the men and women serving in frontline field units,” the IAF said in a statement.

