Home Nation

Arrested Assam activist Akhil Gogoi urges people to continue anti-CAA protest

The activist was arrested by police in Jorhat in the wake of the violent protests against CAA last month and handed over to the NIA in a case pertaining to his alleged links with the CPI (Maoist) 

Published: 10th January 2020 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Arrested Assam RTI activist and leader of peasants’ body Krishak Mukti Sangram Samitee (KMSS), Akhil Gogoi, has appealed to people to continue with the agitation against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

“I am grateful to people for their protest against CAA. The protest should continue,” Gogoi said while he was being taken to a special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Guwahati at the end of his 14 days’ judicial custody.

Following a hearing on Friday, the court again sent him to judicial custody for as many days.

The activist was arrested by the police from Upper Assam’s Jorhat in the wake of the violent protests against CAA last month and later handed over to the NIA in a case, registered with Chandmari police station in Guwahati, pertaining to his alleged links with the CPI (Maoist).

He was earlier in ten days’ custody of the NIA during which the probe agency raided his residence and KMSS office in Guwahati and seized some books, written on Mao Zedong and Marxism, and other documents.

The NIA had booked him under several sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act including sedition, intention to cause riot against national integration, punishment for criminal conspiracy and unlawful association.

Prior to his arrest, he was critical of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which is now a law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhil Gogoi Anti-CAA protests Assam
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp