Arrested Assam activist Akhil Gogoi urges people to continue anti-CAA protest

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Arrested Assam RTI activist and leader of peasants’ body Krishak Mukti Sangram Samitee (KMSS), Akhil Gogoi, has appealed to people to continue with the agitation against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

“I am grateful to people for their protest against CAA. The protest should continue,” Gogoi said while he was being taken to a special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Guwahati at the end of his 14 days’ judicial custody.

Following a hearing on Friday, the court again sent him to judicial custody for as many days.

The activist was arrested by the police from Upper Assam’s Jorhat in the wake of the violent protests against CAA last month and later handed over to the NIA in a case, registered with Chandmari police station in Guwahati, pertaining to his alleged links with the CPI (Maoist).

He was earlier in ten days’ custody of the NIA during which the probe agency raided his residence and KMSS office in Guwahati and seized some books, written on Mao Zedong and Marxism, and other documents.

The NIA had booked him under several sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act including sedition, intention to cause riot against national integration, punishment for criminal conspiracy and unlawful association.

Prior to his arrest, he was critical of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which is now a law.