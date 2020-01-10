Home Nation

Review internet suspension, other curbs in 7 days, SC tells J&K admin

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kashmir Times Executive Editors and few intervenors had filed pleas questioning the restrictions in the valley.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all orders imposing curbs in the Union Territory while holding that access to Internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana also asked the J-K administration to restore Internet services in institutions providing essential services like hospitals and educational places.

The verdict came on a batch of pleas which challenged curbs imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre's abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on August 5 last year.

SC also directed that all restriction orders are to be put in public domain which can then be challenged in a court of law.

The bench, however, said it will not go into political propriety of decisions which is best left for democratic forces to decide.

The SC bench had reserved the judgement on November 27 last year on a batch of pleas challenging the restrictions including that of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad imposed in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir following abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

On November 21, the Centre had justified restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and said that due to the preventive steps taken, neither a single life was lost nor a single bullet fired.

Besides Azad, the apex court had heard the petitions filed by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, and few intervenors questioning restrictions in the valley.

Provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of J&K, were abrogated by the Centre on August 5 last year.

