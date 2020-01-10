Assam Congress MP says he received death threat on WhatsApp for opposing CAA
Abdul Khaleque, who represents Barpeta in the Lok Sabha, said he received the threat written in Hindi on WhatsApp from an unknown number on Friday.
GUWAHATI: An Assam Congress MP has allegedly received a death threat for opposing the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
“CAA ko tumlogo virodh kar rahe ho na saale tumko jaan se mar dunga (you all are opposing CAA, you will be killed),” read the message.
“I’m least perturbed. We have opposed the CAA and we will keep opposing it,” the MP said.
Meanwhile, the protests against the CAA in Assam are continuing.