Home Nation

Bollywood actress, model arrested as Mumbai cops bust sex racket in plush hotel

Actress Amrita Dhanoa (32) and model Richa Singh (26) were placed under arrest by police for supplying the girls to clients.

Published: 10th January 2020 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A Bollywood actress and a model were arrested after the Mumbai Police busted a high-profile sex racket late on Thursday night at a five-star hotel in the western suburb of Goregaon (East) and rescued two girls.

Actress Amrita Dhanoa (32) and model Richa Singh (26) were placed under arrest by police for supplying the girls to clients.

The raid was conducted by a local police station after receiving a tip-off about a sex racket operating at the plush hotel. Police officers posed as customers and contacted the accused. They met one of the suppliers in the hotel along with two girls and arrested them. The fourth arrest was made later.

“We raided Westin after a tip-off and have rescued two girls and arrested two people in the case. We can’t disclose the names of the rescued girls,” said DCP Dr D Swamy, who led the operation.

A case has been registered under Sections 370(3) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4 and 5 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, said police officials.

Dhanoa is a struggling actress who was in the news last month after she lodged a police complaint against her ex-boyfriend and Big Boss contestant Arhaan Khan saying that he had borrowed Rs five lakh from her and later dumped her. She also blamed the actor after her arrest saying that she was being framed in the case.

Police had busted a similar high-profile sex racket from another plush hotel in Juhu last week. Ten pimps were arrested during that incident.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bollywood sex racket Amrita Dhanoa Richa Singh
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp