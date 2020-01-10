Home Nation

CAA, NRC won't happen if Congress comes to power, says Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka also announced that her party would set up a cell to extend legal help to anti-CAA protesters who were slapped with serious charges and sent to jail across the country

Published: 10th January 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacting with students of BHU & civil society members in Varanasi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacting with students of BHU & civil society members in Varanasi. (Photo | Special Arrangement, EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Reaching out to ‘victims’ of the anti-CAA stir including the BHU students who were jailed during the protests, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Friday, assured them in Varanasi that if the party returned to power at the Centre, it would not implement such laws which, she claimed, were against the spirit of the Constitution and had created so much unrest across the nation.

Arriving in PM Narendra Modi’s constituency early on Friday morning, the Congress leader met a host of activists who were arrested during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Bajardiha locality. A number of activists and BHU students were arrested for anti-CAA protests at Benia area of Varanasi on December 19 last year. They were recently released on bail. Notably, an eight-year-old kid had died in the stampede during the anti-CAA protests in the holy city on December 19.

The Congress leader also exhorted the people to take to the streets in large numbers to oppose any law which did not conform to the Constitution of the country. She pledged support to farmers, workers, youth and students in the fight for their rights. Priyanka Gandhi also announced that her party would set up a legal cell which would extend legal help to the anti-CAA protestors who were sent to jail and slapped with serious charges across the country.

The Congress general secretary also met an activist couple Ekta Shekhar Singh and her husband Ravi Shekhar at Rajghat. The couple, who have an 18-month daughter, were arrested and jailed for 15 days after the anti-CAA protests. “I have come to know about their agony and the sufferings of their little daughter
who had to live without her parents for so long. They were put in jail on serious charges but I am happy that they fought for the nation,” said Priyanka after meeting the couple.

She also met a Dalit worker Anup Sharmik, a group of BHU students and others at Shrimath temple where she arrived by boat. The Congress leader also met the family of eight-year-old Mohammad Sageer, who succumbed to the injuries he received in a stampede after police baton-charged the anti-CAA protesters in
Bajardiha area on December 20 last year.

Earlier, the Congress leader’s first stop in the temple town was Sant Ravidas’ temple at Rajghat, where she offered prayers and met the trustees. She then took a boat to Panchganga Ghat where she met people who agitated against the amended citizenship act.

More than 20 people were killed and hundreds injured in Uttar Pradesh as police and protesters clashed last month after the situation spiralled out of control in several areas in the state.

Priyanka’s four-hour visit to the holy city culminated at Kashi Vishwanath temple where she paid obeisance before leaving for Jaipur in the afternoon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi CAA NRC
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp