Home Nation

Growth and development affected by 'identity politics' in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

Biren Singh said that there must be unity among people from different communities for peace and prosperity in the state.

Published: 10th January 2020 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Biren Singh

Manipur CM Biren Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Asserting that there was no unity among people from different communities in the past, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said "identity politics" had affected the growth and development of the state.

He said the territorial boundary and integrity of the state will remain intact.

"There were absence of collective thought and unity among the communities in the past and identity politics had affected the growth and development of the state," Singh said.

There must be unity among people from different communities for peace and prosperity in the state, he said, adding that the long-time demand for the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) system has been fulfilled by the Centre.

"Put our collective efforts to uphold the integrity of the nation as well as the state," he said while speaking at the 186th death anniversary of Maharaj Gambhir Singh on Thursday.

He lauded the sacrifice and courage of Maharaj Gambhir Singh, Nara Singh, Heerachandra and other unsung heroes of the state for the independence of Manipur from seven years of Burmese rule from 1819 to 1826.

"The supreme sacrifices made by our forefathers towards protecting the integrity of our land should also be included in the school syllabus," he said.

The chief minister urged the rebel groups to find an "amicable political solution" with the Centre.

Responding to the students' union demand to shift the Assam Rifles (AR) post from Manipur University campus, Singh said he will urge the Centre for this.

Singh also pointed out the need for growth in agriculture and horticultural farming in order to curb import dependence of the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manipur CM N Biren Singh
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp