Growth and development affected by 'identity politics' in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

By PTI

IMPHAL: Asserting that there was no unity among people from different communities in the past, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said "identity politics" had affected the growth and development of the state.

He said the territorial boundary and integrity of the state will remain intact.

"There were absence of collective thought and unity among the communities in the past and identity politics had affected the growth and development of the state," Singh said.

There must be unity among people from different communities for peace and prosperity in the state, he said, adding that the long-time demand for the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) system has been fulfilled by the Centre.

"Put our collective efforts to uphold the integrity of the nation as well as the state," he said while speaking at the 186th death anniversary of Maharaj Gambhir Singh on Thursday.

He lauded the sacrifice and courage of Maharaj Gambhir Singh, Nara Singh, Heerachandra and other unsung heroes of the state for the independence of Manipur from seven years of Burmese rule from 1819 to 1826.

"The supreme sacrifices made by our forefathers towards protecting the integrity of our land should also be included in the school syllabus," he said.

The chief minister urged the rebel groups to find an "amicable political solution" with the Centre.

Responding to the students' union demand to shift the Assam Rifles (AR) post from Manipur University campus, Singh said he will urge the Centre for this.

Singh also pointed out the need for growth in agriculture and horticultural farming in order to curb import dependence of the state.