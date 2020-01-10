JNU student leaders provoked protesters to move towards Rashtrapati Bhavan: Police

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Police on Thursday said JNU student leaders "provoked" fellow protesters to move towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan which escalated tensions.

They also stopped normal traffic at Rajendra Prasad Road, the police added.

Additional PRO of the Delhi Police Anil Mittal said a group of JNU students and teachers marched from Mandi House to the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Shastri Bhawan via Rajendra Prasad Road.

A delegation of nine people, including teachers, went to meet the joint secretary in the ministry.

"The gathering remained peaceful till they remained in meeting. However, when the delegation came out after the meeting, one of the student leaders provoked the gathering to move towards Rashtrapati Bhavan. They were prevented from doing so," Mittal said.

In the process, 11 people were detained by the police and subsequently released, he added.