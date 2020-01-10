Justice Dilip bhosale quits as Lokpal member 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Justice Dilip B Bhosale has resigned as a member of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal. He was appointed on March 27, 2019, as one of the judicial members. “I have tendered my resignation from the post of Judicial Member Lokpal on 6th January, w.e.f. 12th January 2020 due to personal reasons,” said Justice Bhosale through a tweet on Thursday.

He also expressed his feelings about the current situation and tweeted, “Nation, as stated by the Bench, headed by the CJI, is facing difficult times. Every citizen of this great nation should rise to the occasion and do everything that is possible to maintain peace and harmony.” Earlier, Justice Bhosale served as the Allahabad High Court chief justice between July 2016 and October 2018. According to rule, the office of the Lokpal can have a maximum of eight members, including four judicial and non-judicial members.