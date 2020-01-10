Kashmir can’t get anything by threatening PM: PDP ex-MP  

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: PDP patron and former deputy chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, Muzaffar Hussain Baig, blamed party chief Mehbooba Mufti’s provocative statements for “downgrading” of J&K into a Union Territory.

Baig, a founding member of PDP, said “we have to talk with decency and humility” and that “we cannot get anything by browbeating and threatening PM, Home Minister or NSA”. He also dubbed Article 370, which granted special status to the J&K state, as “hollow”.

Baig urged the Centre to provide constitutional safeguards on land and job rights to the people of J&K and also restore the statehood. Slamming Mehbooba, he said it was due to her “provocative” statement that the Centre scrapped Article 370 and downgraded J&K to a UT. He also demanded release of detained leaders and youth.