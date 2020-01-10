Left design in JNU unmasked as Delhi Police releases evidence: Smriti Irani

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday cited the information shared by Delhi Police on JNU violence to say that the "Left design" in the varsity has been "unmasked" and accused it of turning the campus into a political battleground.

Interestingly the development comes a day after Union Minister Smriti Irani accused Deepika Padukone of siding with those who hit girls on their private parts with lathis at TNIE's ThinkEdu conclave.

"Left design in JNU unmasked. They led mobs of mayhem, destroyed public property paid for by taxpayers, disallowed new students from being enrolled, used the campus as a political battleground. #LeftBehindJNUViolence becomes public knowledge as Delhi Police releases evidence," the former HRD minister said in a tweet.