Ministers will soon tour Jammu & Kashmir to address people's grievances: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy has said that all the Union Ministers will tour Jammu and Kashmir soon to address the grievances of the people living there.

Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) here on Thursday, he said that they would study the situation prevailing in the State and suggest steps to be taken for an all-round development.

For the first time in country’s history, the BJP government had allocated gram panchayat funds to the Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre had also conducted the elections for gram panchayats and taluk development councils after 30 years, he said.

"Soon, the government will also organise elections to district development councils," he revealed.Kishan Reddy stated that 'One Nation and One Constitution' idea has been realised after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. "The people in the Valley are leading a peaceful life now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a Rs 85,000 crore package for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

“If the Centre has initiated steps for the house arrest of a few leaders in that State, it was to ensure law and order. They would be freed as soon as the normalcy returns. Militancy has come down and there is no stone throwing now,” the minister said, adding that the Centre is identifying lands to set up educational institutions in the Valley.

'Centre will ensure safety of Indians even if US-Iran conflict intensifies'

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that the Central government is taking all precautions and necessary measures to ensure safety of the Indians even if the US-Iran conflict intensifies.

Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme, organised by the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ), he also said that the CAA is not against any citizen. "A malicious campaign is being unleashed by the vested interests against the CAA," he said.