Nirbhaya Fund for railways safety project

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To improve safety at railway stations, the Ministry of Railways will install internet protocol (IP)-based surveillance system at around 900 stations. The surveillance system will be installed at waiting areas, reservation counters, booking offices and at main entrances and exits of the railway stations — the money for which will be drawn from the Nirbhaya Fund.

According to sources, the plan has already been approved by the Railway Board and the Centre has approved Rs 250 crore for the important project. According to railway officials, full HD cameras will be used to obtain images of better quality.