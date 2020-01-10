PM Modi's budget consultations reserved only for crony capitalist friends: Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his "extensive" budget consultation is reserved only for his crony capitalist friends and the super-rich and not farmers, students, youth, women or the middle class.

Gandhi's comments come a day after Modi met economists, private equity and venture capitalists, business leaders and agri experts at Niti Aayog and called for focussed efforts from all stakeholders to achieve the target of nearly doubling the size of the Indian economy to USD 5 trillion by 2024.

Using the hashtag "SuitBootSarkar" he alleged that Modi has no interest in views or voices of such people like farmers, students, employees and small businessmen.

"Modi's most extensive budget consultation ever, is reserved for crony capitalist friends & the super-rich. He has no interest in the views or voices of our farmers, students, youth, women, Government & PSU employees, small businessmen or middle-class, taxpayers," Gandhi said on Twitter.