Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, to meet activists held during anti-CAA protests

By PTI

VARANASI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency on Friday and will be meeting activists held during protests against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC.

During her about four-hour visit, Priyanka will be meeting anti-CAA protests, social activists and those held "illegally and lodged in jail by the Yogi Adityanath government," a Congress statement said here.

Among those, Priyanka will be meeting activist couple Ekta Shekar Singh and her husband Ravi Shekhar, Dalit worker Anup Shramik, BHU student Deepak and others.

She will meet also meet BHU students and representatives of civil society before leaving for Jaipur at 2 pm.