Raipur Diary 

IAS probationers on a study tour As many as 18 IAS probationers of the 2019-batch visited Raipur as part of their Bharat Darshan training. They got a first-hand perspective of various accomplished projects, schemes and management systems of the Raipur Smart City Limited and the Municipal Corporation. “They were given an overview of the Raipur city’s urban governance,” said RMC commissioner Shiv Anant Tayal. As part of their five-day study tour where they got to know the smart solutions to urban challenges, the sensitivity of the public administration and execution of various welfare schemes.

Sports Development Authority formed

The state government constituted Chhattisgarh Sports Development Authority in which CM Bhupesh Baghel will be the ex-officio chairman and the sportsyouth welfare minister Umesh Patel as the ex-officio vice-chairman. The authority will endeavour to expand sports facilities in the state and facilitate better sports infrastructure for the sportsperson. The authority will take policybased decisions in the sports sector, coordination between sports-related departments, decision making for organising national events, development of sports infrastructure, generate resources for sports and strike a balance between education and sports. All ministers have been appointed as members of the authority. The chief secretary will be the ex-officio coordinator

AIPSO national conference

The All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation (AIPSO) organised a three-day national conference in Raipur affirmed to continue dedicating itself towards peace, brotherhood, social harmony and unity across different states and various nations of the world. During the occasion, CM Bhupesh Baghel, as the chief guest, expressed concern over the “BJP fostering animosity and violence in the country and converting democracy into mobocracy. But Chhattisgarh remains a land of peace”. He appealed to the people of the state not to sign any document related to CAA or NRC.

IPS Conclave-2020 held

Winning the people’s trust should be seen as the real achievement of the police, who besides ensuring law and order should also try to win hearts of the masses, said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. He added that effective coordination between the police department and the district administration are the key to achieving better results. The CM was speaking at the IPS Conclave 2020, where the new office bearers of the IPS Association were assigned their responsibilities with ADG Ashok Juneja taking over as its president and DIG Ratanlal Dangi as the secretary.