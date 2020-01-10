Home Nation

Shiv Sena wins civic bypoll in Mumbai, says BJP's loss in Nagpur 'sensational'

Shiv Sena candidate Vithhal Lokare on Friday defeated his nearest rival, Bablu Panchal of the BJP, by a margin of 1,385 votes in suburban Mankhud

Published: 10th January 2020 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with son Aaditya | PTI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: While winning a municipal bypoll in Mumbai on Friday, the Shiv Sena also sought to needle the BJP over its defeat in Nagpur ZP, calling it 'sensational'.

Shiv Sena candidate Vithhal Lokare on Friday defeated his nearest rival, Bablu Panchal of the BJP, by a margin of 1,385 votes in suburban Mankhud as ward no 141 of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) went for a byelection.

Polling in the ward took place on Thursday and votes were counted on Friday. Lokare secured 4,427 votes, while the BJP candidate got 3,042. A total of 18 candidates were in the fray in the ward where the by-poll was necessitated after Lokare, who was the sitting Congress corporator, resigned and joined the Shiv Sena in August 2019.

Lokare had contested the assembly polls in October from the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar constituency on a Sena ticket but lost to Samajwadi legislator Abu Azmi by a margin of 25,000 votes.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena are pitted against each other in the BMC after a bitterly fought contest in 2017 when none of them could get a simple majority and the Shiv Sena won only a few seats more than the BJP.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ termed the BJP’s ousting by the Congress in Nagpur Zilla Parishad (ZP) as “sensational and shocking”.

Results for six ZPs (332 seats) and 13 Panchayat Samitis (664 seats) were announced on Wednesday. Though the BJP turned out to be the largest seat getter in these polls, it lost the Nagpur ZP that it controlled all along. 

Except Dhule, the BJP suffered defeats in the remaining five district councils, said the editorial adding that the Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) fared “very well” in these districts.

The editorial said the BJP's defeat in the home turf of Fadnavis, a former chief minister, and Gadkari, a Union minister, was “sensational and shocking” and the outcome shows the rural population was “fed up” with the party.

“The Congress had performed well in the assembly elections in Nagpur (held in October) and now it has wrested the district council from the BJP,” the Sena mouthpiece said.

The paper also said that in Nandurbar and elsewhere, if the Congress had fought the polls in alliance with the Shiv Sena, the BJP would have been “finished”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMC Shiv Sena BJP
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp