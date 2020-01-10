Home Nation

Union Ministers blame Left parties for JNU attack, says campaign run to malign ABVP

Women and child development minister Smriti Irani said that the 'Left design' that turned the campus into a political battleground has been 'unmasked.'

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After Delhi Police on Friday named nine suspects involved in the JNU violence, claiming that seven of them belong to Left-leaning student organizations, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani slammed the Left for instigating the January 5 attack.

Javadekar, who is BJP’s in-charge for the upcoming Delhi polls, attacked the CPI, CPI(M) along with Congress and AAP, saying these parties were “using students for their interests as they were frustrated after their defeat in the Lok Sabha polls”.

He said the revelation by the police was “very important” as a “malafide” campaign was being run to malign the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

ALSO READ | JNU violence: Delhi police name Aishe Ghosh, eight others as suspects in hostel attack

Women and child development minister Smriti Irani said that the “Left design” that turned the campus into a political battleground has been “unmasked.”

The former HRD minister in a tweet said, “They led mobs of mayhem, destroyed public property paid for by taxpayers, disallowed new students from being enrolled, used the campus as a political battleground,”

Left leaders, on the other hand, accused the Delhi Police of being a “government stooge”.

WATCH

CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat said, “It is sad that Delhi Police has become the stooge of Home Minister Amit Shah. Delhi Police now has zero credibility,”

CPI general secretary D Raja said that the Delhi Police’s revelation was an attempt by the government to hurt the ongoing protests against the amended citizenship law being led by Left-leaning student bodies.

“They have charged the victims. While the Delhi Police have identified Left leaning students, TV channels have these goons confessing to attacking students. Why is Delhi Police not investigating this?” he said.

With agency inputs

