Home Nation

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu laments use of '3 Bs' by parties to patronise cadre

He also opined that all elections across the country must be conducted simultaneously in a short span and called for a consensus on the same by all political parties.

Published: 10th January 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at Sankranti Sambaralu at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad on Thursday

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at Sankranti Sambaralu at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad on Thursday| Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that political parties are resorting to “Three Bs” — ‘Bus, Bottle, Biryani’ — for their political gains, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that certain erosion has crept in the way the political parties patronise their workers and followers.

Speaking at the two-day Indian Democracy At Work annual conference on the theme Money Power in Politics, being organised by Forum for Democratic Reforms, Indian School of Business and University of Hyderabad, he reminisced the time when he was active in student politics in 1968, when small amounts of funds used to be collected from people for public meetings and announcements used to be made inviting people, rather than resorting to the “Three Bs”.

Good 4 Cs vs bad 4Cs

The Vice President also said that in order to field a candidate for contesting elections, nowadays political parties are resorting to the bad "four Cs" — caste, community, cash and criminality instead of the good "four Cs" — character, calibre, capacity and conduct.

Naidu opined that a law on the lines of Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act should be enacted that makes even the State governments responsible for maintaining fiscal discipline, in order to ensure that political parties do not make populist and unmindful promises and later spend money without sticking to fiscal discipline to fulfil those promises.

He also opined that all elections across the country must be conducted simultaneously in a short span and called for a consensus on the same by all political parties. "There are certain apprehensions among some political parties that simultaneous polls may benefit some parties with larger support base and charismatic leadership to the detriment of others. This apprehension does not seem to be well-founded as the Indian voter has demonstrated his maturity in voting," he said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP State chief K Laxman and former Chevella MP Konda Vishveshwar Reddy also spoke on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Three Bs Indian Democracy At Work conference M Venkaiah Naidu 4Cs politics K Laxman Asaduddin Owaisi
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp