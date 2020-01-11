Avalanche warning issued in five Himachal districts

By PTI

SHIMLA: Following heavy and widespread snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, the state disaster management authority (SDMA) has issued an avalanche warning for several areas.

Avalanches may occur in Kullu, Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Chamba districts till 5 pm on January 12, an SDMA official said.

People have been advised to stay away from avalanche-prone areas in these districts, the official added.

There is a possibility of avalanches taking place in Banjar area, Manali-Beas Kund axis of Kullu district, Manali-Leh axis of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts, Spiti-Kinnaur-Shimla areas of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Shimla district, Udaipur-Killar-Chamba area of Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts, the official said.

Meanwhile, two avalanches occurred in Pooh sub-division of Kinnaur district on Wednesday and Thursday but no loss of life or property was reported, another official said.