Bihar: Four arrested, seven girls rescued from flesh trade racket

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: With the rescue of seven girls, police in Bihar's Rohtas district on Friday claimed to have busted an inter-state racket involved in trafficking in girls and women from flesh trade.

The police arrested four persons including Durga Devi and three others on charges of flash trade and being in connivance of human traffickers. Police said that the girls were residents of Ambikapur, Kanesha, Korea and Bazara districts in Chhattisgarh and Garwaha district in Jharkhand.

The seven girls from tribal-dominated areas of both states were lured by human traffickers to provide lucrative jobs in restaurants and brought to Bihar's Rohtas district recently. According to police, each of the seven girls was sold to a mother-strumpet namely Durga Devi at Vikramganj at Rs 1.15 lakh.

One of the girls had succeeded to sneak out and reach a nearby police station where she narrated the entire activity. After this, the police immediately raided at the house in which other six girls were held captive for flesh trade and rescued them.

One of the rescued girls, who was from Jharkhand, disclosed that three youths from Chhattisgarh lured them to provide jobs in restaurants and brought to Bihar's Vikramganj on December 27. Six other girls were brought from Chhattisgarh on January 5 and sold to a lady pimp.

Vikramganj DSP Raj Kumar directed the local police to ensure proper medical tests of rescued all girls and return to their homes safely. This was the second time when the Rohtas police when rescued girls from the clutches of human traffickers this month.

On January 5 this year also, three girls of Bilaspur of Chhattisgarh were rescued from the same locality.

"It shows some well managed racket is thriving with impunity in areas,which brought girls from tribal areas and sold them to the pimps," said social activist Sudhir Shukla of Swargiye Kanhaiya Shukla social service and research organisation, adding that the police should conduct a proper investigation into such activity.