Chhattisgarh court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping daughters

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A Durg district court in Chhattisgarh sentenced a 41-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his two daughters and slapped a fine Rs 10,000 to be given as compensation to each.

The accused faces charges of raping his both the daughters for the past some years. In a 29-page order the fast track court presided over by a district judge Shubhra Pachauri pronounced the verdict. This is the first case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act where the decision was given within 6 months after the case has been registered.

"Being the real father who raped his daughters in the absence of wife, the crime is heinous in nature and so he is not entitled for any lenient view," said the judge while adjudicating the verdict. One of the daughters happens to be a minor, aged 17 years, who lodged the case with the police on June 30 last year.