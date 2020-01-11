Fearing threat to life, AMU V-C asks Aligarh police to increase his personal security

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid the sit-in protests by the students of Aligarh Muslim University despite the ongoing winter vacations, Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor has expressed fear of threat looming over his life and family by writing a letter to Aligarh police chief on Saturday.

Mansoor has demanded the police administration to spruce up the campus security and to heighten his personal security as well.

The V-C in an ‘SoS’ sent to the Aligarh SSP and DM has expressed threat from anti-social elements allegedly active on campus.

AMU is scheduled to reopen after the winter vacation of Monday, January 13.

Mansoor has sent the copy of his letter to UP Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home and DGP as well.

As per the sources, the V-C has claimed that a number of students suspended and rusticated for the spreading unrest on campus are trying to vitiate the atmosphere yet again.

The sources also claimed that the V-C had mentioned in his letter in no uncertain terms that the anti-social elements could create a law and order issue on campus. He has also claimed that such elements could also harm him personally and his family.

“They may instigate those elements by branding me as RSS/BJP agent and pro-CAA,” the V-C is believed to have written in the letter.

“If such elements are not stopped and if any untoward incident occurs, it will have a nationwide impact as the AMU is a sensitive institution,” wrote the V-C in his letter.

He has gone ahead to attach the screenshot of those social media posts wherein he has been maligned. He has been tagged as BJP/RSS supporter with objectionable comments. An FIR in this regard was lodged by Proctor AMU on January 6 at a civil lines police station, he has said in his letter.

DIG Akash Kulhary too confirmed that he had received a letter from AMU V-C.

While assuring that extra security would be provided to both the V-C and AMU Registrar, the DIG also shared that an internal security audit was being conducted by the police administration to decide the kind of security mechanism to be put in place on campus.

Notably, during the anti-CAA protests on campus on December 15, cops had made an entry into the campus on the request of the varsity administration and that had turned the students against the V-C.

The VC said that he has already informed all students’ leaders that university authorities were not competent to discuss CAA and they can give representation in a peaceful and democratic manner to the competent authorities.

He said, “as far as incidents of December 15, 2019 are concerned, they are being investigated by the NHRC as per the orders of Allahabad high court”.