Home Nation

Fearing threat to life, AMU V-C asks Aligarh police to increase his personal security

The V-C in an ‘SoS’ sent to the Aligarh SSP and DM has expressed threat from anti-social elements allegedly active on campus. 

Published: 11th January 2020 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

AMU

Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid the sit-in protests by the students of Aligarh Muslim University despite the ongoing winter vacations, Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor has expressed fear of threat looming over his life and family by writing a letter to Aligarh police chief on Saturday. 

Mansoor has demanded the police administration to spruce up the campus security and to heighten his personal security as well.

The V-C in an ‘SoS’ sent to the Aligarh SSP and DM has expressed threat from anti-social elements allegedly active on campus. 

AMU is scheduled to reopen after the winter vacation of Monday, January 13. 

Mansoor has sent the copy of his letter to UP Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home and DGP as well.

As per the sources, the V-C has claimed that a number of students suspended and rusticated for the spreading unrest on campus are trying to vitiate the atmosphere yet again.

The sources also claimed that the V-C had mentioned in his letter in no uncertain terms that the anti-social elements could create a law and order issue on campus. He has also claimed that such elements could also harm him personally and his family. 

“They may instigate those elements by branding me as RSS/BJP agent and pro-CAA,” the V-C is believed to have written in the letter.

“If such elements are not stopped and if any untoward incident occurs, it will have a nationwide impact as the AMU is a sensitive institution,” wrote the V-C in his letter.

He has gone ahead to attach the screenshot of those social media posts wherein he has been maligned. He has been tagged as BJP/RSS supporter with objectionable comments.  An FIR in this regard was lodged by Proctor AMU on January 6 at a civil lines police station, he has said in his letter.

DIG Akash Kulhary too confirmed that he had received a letter from AMU V-C. 

While assuring that extra security would be provided to both the V-C and AMU Registrar, the DIG also shared that an internal security audit was being conducted by the police administration to decide the kind of security mechanism to be put in place on campus.

Notably, during the anti-CAA protests on campus on December 15, cops had made an entry into the campus on the request of the varsity administration and that had turned the students against the V-C.

The VC said that he has already informed all students’ leaders that university authorities were not competent to discuss CAA and they can give representation in a peaceful and democratic manner to the competent authorities. 

He said, “as far as incidents of December 15, 2019 are concerned, they are being investigated by the NHRC as per the orders of Allahabad high court”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tariq Mansoor Aligarh Muslim University AMU Protests Citizenship Act Protests NRC
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp