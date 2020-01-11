Home Nation

Mamata, PM Modi to share stage for first time after LS poll

Though Mamata agrees to attend Kolkata Port Trust’s event with Modi, there is no confirmation whether she will accept Governor’s invite for dinner on Saturday

Published: 11th January 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata-Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Embroiled in a war of words with the Centre over the amended citizenship law, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has agreed to share the stage with PM Narendra Modi at an event of Kolkata Port Trust (KPT) on Sunday.

The CM gave the nod after Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Nabanna, the state secretariat, on Friday evening to invite her for the KPT’s 150th-anniversary celebration.

At the forefront of anti-CAA protests, Mamata has announced that her government would not allow the Act in Bengal. Trinamool leaders were unable to confirm whether Mamata would be present at Kolkata airport to receive the Prime Minister. They said a senior minister could receive Modi in such a situation.
While doubts prevail whether she will attend a dinner to be hosted by the Raj Bhavan in honour of Modi on Saturday night, there is a buzz that she may accept the invite of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with whom she has often been on loggerheads. “Both our party and the BJP are hitting out at each other on CAA. The situation is fragile. There is no confirmation that the CM will attend the dinner,’’ conceded a senior TMC  leader.  

Ever since the BJP emerged as the principal opposition in Bengal after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Modi and Mamata have not shared stage at a government programme. The two leaders last were seen together in 2018 at the inaugural ceremony of Bangladesh Bhavan at Visva Bharati.

On his two-day visit, Modi will reach Kolkata on Saturday afternoon. He will attend a programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium apart from other events. A delegation of BJP leaders is likely to meet Modi for briefing him about the steps taken to counter Trinamool’s ‘misleading’ anti-CAA campaign.

Riverine route for Modi en route to Belur Math
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a riverine route to reach Belur Math on Saturday instead of roads due to the ongoing protests and blockades against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. A SPG team, which is responsible for the Prime Minister’s security, reviewed the Intelligence Bureau’s report and decided to change Modi’s route to Belur Math. The Prime Minister will travel by road from the airport, but an IAF helicopter will be kept standby in the likelihood of large-scale demonstrations on his route.

PM to visit four heritage buildings     
in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ‘dedicate’ four renovated iconic buildings to the nation.  This is a part of the Ministry of Culture’s plans to develop cultural spaces in the metropolitan cities. Currently, the focus is on Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Varanasi. The four heritage buildings are the Old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House and the Victoria Memorial Hall. The buildings will feature new exhibitions while curating the old galleries, the ministry said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Kolkata Mamata Banerjee
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp