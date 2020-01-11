Home Nation

MP man fakes married daughter’s wedding to seek bail for convicted SIMI operative son

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A man faked his already married daughter's wedding to seek temporary bail for jailed son in Madhya Pradesh.

The son, Mohd Sajid alias Sheru, is an alleged operative of the banned outfit - Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and was sentenced to life in prison by Bhopal District Court after conviction in a loot-dacoity case in July 2016.

He later challenged the Bhopal District Court verdict in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

It was during the course of hearing of his appeal against the 2016 Bhopal District Court order that his father, Abdul Sattar, sought temporary bail for him.

In the bail application, Sattar submitted that the temporary bail will enable son Sajid to attend sister’s marriage on December 15, 2019.

He also submitted a copy of the marriage invitation card of Sajid’s sister to support the bail application.

While hearing the application, the High Court directed the police to verify the facts and submit a report.

However, when the police enquired the matter, it was found that the convict’s sister was already married.

The police then submitted a report on the matter before the High Court, taking note of which the court’s double judge bench directed Sattar to personally appear and submit his response in an affidavit.

Sattar then filed an affidavit admitting his mistake and apologised.

“On verification, it is found that the said information is factually incorrect. The marriage has already been solemnized a year ago and therefore, it is prima facie clear that the father of the appellant made an attempt to mislead the court this Court for obtaining temporary bail on the basis of forged document (Invitation Card),” the High Court’s double bench observed on January 6.

The Court further observed, “Prima facie it appears that Abdul Sattar has committed contempt by filing a fake application supported by fabricated document. Accordingly we deem it proper to issue contempt notice against Abdul Sattar for his aforesaid act.”

Madhya Pradesh High Court also asked Shimla Jain, the counsel for the appellant to file a response in three weeks, which has been listed for next hearing on February 10.

