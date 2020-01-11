CAA, NRC: Muslim outfits demand judicial inquiry into police high-handedness

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prominent Muslim organisations on Friday expressed concern over the “grim situation” in the country, particularly in BJP-ruled-states, over protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Demanding revocation of the CAA, the groups sought judicial inquiry into police excesses and compensation for victims of “police firing” during protests against the controversial citizenship law.

The organisations, after a meeting, also voiced concerns over the proposed NRC and the National Population Registration, asserting that either NPR should be withdrawn or its additional clauses be removed.

The meeting of Muslim organisations, held under the chairmanship of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani, was attended by Darul Uloom Deoband vice -chancellor, representatives of Jamaat Islami Hind, Markazi Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadees, All India Milli Council, All India Muslim Majlis-e Mushawarat, and prominent leaders from various parts of the country.

The meeting took stock of the situation prevailing in the country and deliberated upon the CAA, while reviewing the “ongoing movement and struggle” against the controversial law in detail, a statement issued by the Jamiat said.

Resolutions were also passed at the meeting, including against the CAA, NPR and proposed NRC. “The amended citizenship law is not only anti-Constitutional but it also violates the pluralistic character of the country. This law discriminates against people on the basis of their religion and directly contradicts fundamental rights enshrined in the Articles, 14, 15 and 21 in the Constitution,” a resolution said.

The CAA also contradicts the Preamble of the Constitution of India, it said.