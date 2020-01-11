Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief’s security heightened ahead of Ayodhya temple trust 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the constitution of trust for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the security of Mahant Nrityagopal Das, chief of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, was upgraded on Friday. So far a ‘Y plus' security cover protectee, the Mahant has now been accorded the ‘Z Plus’ security cover.

Speculations are rife that Mahant Nrityagopal Das may have a central role to play in the trust to be set by the Central government for temple construction in Ayodhya in compliance of the Supreme Court order. Notably, the apex court had delivered the historic verdict on vexed title dispute over 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya on November 9, 2019.

The court, in its ruling, had given the disputed land to the central government asking it to set up a trust within three month’s time to facilitate the temple construction at the birth site of Lord Ram. It had made the provision of an alternative piece of five acres of land to be handed over to the Muslims for mosque construction.

After the Supreme Court’s verdict, there has been an open tussle among the seers and priests of the temple town to seek a position in the trust to be set up by the Union Home Ministry. Not only Mahant Nrityagopal Das but Mahant Satyendra Das, chief of Nirmohi Akhara, has also ruffled the feathers by expressing his willingness to be a part of the trust and that too in the position of either the president or general secretary.

However, there is hardly any understanding about the structure of the trust with anyone not even the district administration of Ayodhya. The only point which has come to the fore through the sources is that structuring of the trust is being dealt with PMO instead of the Union Home Ministry.