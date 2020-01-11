Successful China visit by military delegation paves way for future collaboration: Army

By PTI

JAMMU: Terming the five-day visit of a high-level military delegation led by Udhampur-based Northern Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh to China as successful, an Army spokesman here said that the interaction will pave the way for enhanced cooperation in defence sector between the two countries and peace at the borders.

The first high-level Military to Military engagement in 2020 between India and China culminated on Saturday, the spokesman said in a statement.

The visit is considered significant as the composition of the delegation, schedule of the visit and interactions carried out were orchestrated in a progressive manner to achieve better understanding and build-up of positive perceptions about key concerns faced at operational and functional levels, he said.

He said the visit, to PLA formation headquarters and units, included fruitful interactions with the top brass of Chinese PLA as well as troops on the ground.

"The visit of the high-level military delegation led by Lt Gen Singh to China culminated at Shanghai after visits to vital military establishments in Beijing, Chengdu, Urumqi and Shanghai."

"The delegation arrived in China on January 7, carried out extensive interaction with the top Military Generals and troops of People's Liberation Army's (PLA's) Western Theatre Command which oversees the Northern Borders along Line of Actual Control (LAC) over a period of five days prior to departure on January 11," the spokesman said.

He said the visit is thus, expected to enhance the cooperation in the defence sector and furtherance of peace at the borders.

The spokesman said Lt General Singh met the Commander of People's Liberation Army, General Han Weiguo in Beijing on January 7.

On January 8, Singh proceeded to China's Western Theatre Command at Chengdu, where the ceremonial welcome was accorded to the general by a guard of honour.

Later, he visited PLA's Western Theatre Command Headquarters and held talks with General Zhao Zongqi, the Commander of Western Theatre Command on key issues concerning Indian Northern Borders, the spokesman said.

The Northern Army commander along with his delegation also visited a special Operations Brigade at Chengdu where they witnessed a counter-terrorism drill.

On January 9, Lt Gen Singh visited the Combined Brigade under 77 Group Army and later interacted with Lt General Liu Wanglong, Commander Xinjiang Military Command, the spokesman said.

On January 10, Singh visited 9 Engineer Regiment of Xinjiang Military Command and interacted with Chinese troops.

"During talks with the Chinese Military officials, the delegation discussed a host of issues including border area management, improved bilateral military ties and defence cooperation activities as part of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and China," the spokesman said.

He said it was rare for an Indian Army general to visit the region.

"The visit is also seen as a progression of the spirit of Wuhan and Chennai Summits. The visit of the delegation will surely foster the spirit of friendship and enhance the strategic military relationship between the two countries," the spokesman said.

He said the interaction is expected to resolve local issues as well as ensure facilitation of traditional rights of graziers and border population, minimising perceptional differences and establishing new norms of responding to each other's actions and initiatives.