Home Nation

Successful China visit by military delegation paves way for future collaboration: Army

The first high-level Military to Military engagement in 2020 between India and China culminated on Saturday, the Army spokesman said in a statement.

Published: 11th January 2020 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

India China flag

Visual of Indian and Chinese flag used for representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

JAMMU: Terming the five-day visit of a high-level military delegation led by Udhampur-based Northern Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh to China as successful, an Army spokesman here said that the interaction will pave the way for enhanced cooperation in defence sector between the two countries and peace at the borders.

The first high-level Military to Military engagement in 2020 between India and China culminated on Saturday, the spokesman said in a statement.

The visit is considered significant as the composition of the delegation, schedule of the visit and interactions carried out were orchestrated in a progressive manner to achieve better understanding and build-up of positive perceptions about key concerns faced at operational and functional levels, he said.

He said the visit, to PLA formation headquarters and units, included fruitful interactions with the top brass of Chinese PLA as well as troops on the ground.

"The visit of the high-level military delegation led by Lt Gen Singh to China culminated at Shanghai after visits to vital military establishments in Beijing, Chengdu, Urumqi and Shanghai."

"The delegation arrived in China on January 7, carried out extensive interaction with the top Military Generals and troops of People's Liberation Army's (PLA's) Western Theatre Command which oversees the Northern Borders along Line of Actual Control (LAC) over a period of five days prior to departure on January 11," the spokesman said.

He said the visit is thus, expected to enhance the cooperation in the defence sector and furtherance of peace at the borders.

The spokesman said Lt General Singh met the Commander of People's Liberation Army, General Han Weiguo in Beijing on January 7.

On January 8, Singh proceeded to China's Western Theatre Command at Chengdu, where the ceremonial welcome was accorded to the general by a guard of honour.

Later, he visited PLA's Western Theatre Command Headquarters and held talks with General Zhao Zongqi, the Commander of Western Theatre Command on key issues concerning Indian Northern Borders, the spokesman said.

The Northern Army commander along with his delegation also visited a special Operations Brigade at Chengdu where they witnessed a counter-terrorism drill.

On January 9, Lt Gen Singh visited the Combined Brigade under 77 Group Army and later interacted with Lt General Liu Wanglong, Commander Xinjiang Military Command, the spokesman said.

On January 10, Singh visited 9 Engineer Regiment of Xinjiang Military Command and interacted with Chinese troops.

"During talks with the Chinese Military officials, the delegation discussed a host of issues including border area management, improved bilateral military ties and defence cooperation activities as part of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and China," the spokesman said.

He said it was rare for an Indian Army general to visit the region.

"The visit is also seen as a progression of the spirit of Wuhan and Chennai Summits. The visit of the delegation will surely foster the spirit of friendship and enhance the strategic military relationship between the two countries," the spokesman said.

He said the interaction is expected to resolve local issues as well as ensure facilitation of traditional rights of graziers and border population, minimising perceptional differences and establishing new norms of responding to each other's actions and initiatives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Army Peoples Liberation Army India-China Military Summit
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp