Uttarakhand announces pension for acid attack survivors in state after release of 'Chhapaak'

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: With the release of Deepika Padukone's starrer 'Chhapaak', Uttarakhand state government has announced to start a pension scheme for acid attack survivors which is based on survivor Lakshmi Agarwal.

As of now, there are 10-11 acid attack survivors living in the state of Uttarkhand.

Rekha Arya, State Women and Child Welfare Minister, while announcing the scheme said that 'the government is planning to start a pension scheme under which Rs 5000-6000 will be provided every month to the survivors so that they can live a life with dignity.'

'We will be bringing the proposal in the cabinet to get it approved to further implement the scheme. The idea is to support the brave women in achieving their dreams,' said the minister.

The minister further commenting on the ongoing controversy related to 'Chhapaak' said that 'the film is based on struggles of someone real. So, if that person has not objected, there should be no issue for anyone else to get involved.'

Rekha Arya also condemned violence against women and stated that boys should be educated to treat women with dignity.

In 2017, Uttarakhand High Court while hearing an acid attack survivor's case from Haridwar, expressed grave concern and stated that since 'the existing provisions have failed to prevent acid throwing/acid attacks on helpless women.'

The court had also directed trial courts of the state to hear cases registered under Sections 326A (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc.), 326B (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc.), 354A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 354B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354C (Voyeurism) & 354D (Stalking) of Indian Penal Code on day to day basis and conclude the trial within three months and in case and if it is not possible to conclude the trial within three months, cogent and sufficient reasons shall be recorded by the Trial Court.

'The Trial Court shall show due sensitivity in the matters pertaining to the acid attacks. The cases pertaining to sexual harassment, stalking, voyeurism and acid burning are required to be fast tracked,' remarked the division bench of justices Rajiv Sharma and Sharad Kumar Sharma in the order.