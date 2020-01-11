Home Nation

Uttarakhand to start air ambulance soon to reach state's remotest areas

The proposal, under the National Health Mission, will be fully funded by the central government and has got an in-principle approval. 

Published: 11th January 2020 07:21 PM

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In an attempt to reach out to people living in the most remote areas of the hills, which are difficult to access by roads, Uttarakhand government will soon start air ambulance services in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh. 

Ravikant, Director of AlIMS Rishikesh said, 'Three helipads in the institute are under construction which will be completed soon. After completion air ambulance will be on stand by to help people of the state 24x7.'

Uttarkhand has 108 ambulance services for quick response but the step towards launching air ambulance is termed as a milestone in the sector.

The new air ambulance chopper will also have a doctor to take care of medical attention and first aid in first hours of the medical emergency which are crucial in serious cases. 

Officials from the health department also said that the move comes after 'they cited difficulties in reaching remote areas and an increasing number of deaths of pregnant women was reported.

