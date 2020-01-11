Home Nation

West Bengal government to pay compensation to kin of rape-murder victim

Published: 11th January 2020 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has decided to pay a compensation of Rs 4.12 lakh to the family of a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped and then burnt alive in South Dinajpur district earlier this week, a well- placed source at the state secretariat said on Saturday.

The charred body of the teenager was recovered under a culvert at Kumarganj on January 5 and three persons were arrested following a complaint lodged by her family members who were not found at home since Saturday morning.

The police lodged a missing diary in this connection.

"The state government will pay a compensation of Rs 4.12 lakh to the family members of the girl from South Dinajpur who was allegedly gang-raped and then burnt alive," the source told PTI.

The opposition BJP has demonstrated and brought out a rally in Kolkata on Friday protesting against the incident and demanded protection for women of the state.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee visited the house of the girl on Saturday morning but did not find her family members.

She sniffed a political conspiracy of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the disappearance of the family.

"The TMC took them away. The police helped the party in the act," Chatterjee alleged.

A suo motu missing diary was lodged by the police at the insistence of the BJP leader.

