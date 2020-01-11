Home Nation

'Won't allow Citizenship Act in Bengal': Mamata joins protest minutes after meeting Modi

The Bengal CM and Trinamool supremo earlier requested Modi to rethink on the issue of amended Citizenship Act and urged him to withdraw CAA, NRC and NPR.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

Minutes after holding a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday attended a sit-in demonstration organised by Trinamool Congress students' wing against the CAA and NRC.

The TMC supremo took centre stage among the agitating students who raised slogans against the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC at the Rani Rashmoni Road here, a few metres away from the Raj Bhavan, where she met the PM.

She said at the dharna that CAA notification will be only on paper which her government will not implement in the state.

Earlier, after meeting Modi, the TMC president had said she told PM to rethink on the issue of amended Citizenship Act and urged him to withdraw CAA, NRC and NPR.

Modi told her to come to New Delhi and discuss the matter, she told reporters after a meeting with the PM at Raj Bhawan.

Banerjee termed her meeting with PM Modi as "courtesy visit" and said she has raised issues regarding the due financial assistance that the state is yet to receive.

"It was a courtesy meeting. I told him about the Rs 28,000 crore that the state is yet to receive from the Centre."

"I also told him that protest is going on across the country against CAA, NRC and NPR. I acquainted him that we are against CAA, NPR and NRC. I asked him that the Centre should rethink on the issues and withdraw CAA," she said.

Earlier, Modi landed in the city amidst protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside the airport.

Modi on his arrival was greeted at the NSC Bose International Airport by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, city Mayor and state Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and other senior BJP leaders.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not present at the airport.

The PM's visit comes at a time when West Bengal has been witnessing widespread protests against the contentious Act.

Hundreds of protesters holding black flags demonstrated outside Kolkata airport gate number one crossing.

The police had put up a barricade to prevent them from crossing over to the airport side.

From the airport, he took a chopper to the Royal Calcutta Turf Club (RCTC) and from there left for the Raj Bhavan.

As his convoy emerged outside the sprawling RCTC, protesters stood at the AJC Bose Road flyover flank and waved national flags and black flags and shouted slogans against CAA.

Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail and the BJP is pressing for its implementation.

SFI activists assembled near Jadavpur University, Golpark, College Street, Hatibagan and Esplanade areas of the city with placards which read 'Students Against Fascism.'

They burnt effigies of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah protesting against the "divisive Act".

The Left Front activists staged protests on Saturday against the new citizenship law in various parts of North 24 Parganas district.

The prime minister will dedicate to the nation four refurbished heritage buildings in Kolkata -- the Old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House and the Victoria Memorial Hall.

The Culture Ministry has renovated these iconic buildings and put up new exhibits while curating the old galleries.

Modi will also participate in the sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on Saturday and Sunday.

The prime minister and the chief minister will share the dais at a programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will also be present.

Modi is likely to spend the night at Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission, on Saturday night.

The West Bengal administration has made elaborate security arrangements for the visit.

Heavy deployment of police personnel was made in different crucial points of the city namely Dharmatala, College Street, Golpark, Hatibagan, Jadavpur, Central Avenue owing to planned protests by several organisations affiliated to the Congress and Left Front parties against the CAA and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens.

(With PTI inputs)

