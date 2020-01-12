Home Nation

12-year-old boy solemnizes 'nikaah' in Lucknow

Abdul Haii Rashid left everyone speechless when he conducted the ceremonies with perfection.

Published: 12th January 2020 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Abdul Haii Rashid Firangi Mahali performing Nikkah. (Photo | Twitter/IANS)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Twelve-year-old Abdul Haii Rashid Firangi Mahali created a record of sorts on Saturday when he became, probably, the youngest person to solemnize a 'nikaah' in Lucknow.

Abdul Haii Rashid is the son of Sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali who was invited to solemnize a 'nikaah' in Lucknow.

The Maulana took his son along with him and when the marriage was to be solemnized, he asked his son to start the proceedings.

The family members of the bride and the groom were apprehensive that the young boy would not be able to perform the duties of a cleric, but Abdul Haii Rashid left everyone speechless when he conducted the ceremonies with perfection.

The groom, Qamil Umar Jilani, and the bride Alina Mirza were happy that their marriage had been solemnized by Abdul Haii and they also would be a part of history now.

Meanwhile, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali said on Sunday that he was happy that his son was equally brilliant in studies as well as in religious education.

Abdul Haii is a student of class 5 in the prestigious La Martiniere boys' school and wants to become a doctor when he grows up.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali said this was the second 'nikaah' solemnized by his son. "He solemnized the first 'nikaah' some time back in Canada," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abdul Haii Rashid Firangi Mahali Abdul Haii Rashid
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp